Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, a Houston-based group practice, has plans to construct a 135,000-square-foot facility next to an existing clinic as part of an effort to construct a central campus in Fort Bend County.
The construction project, which is tentatively set to finish in late 2023, is part of Kelsey-Seybold’s rapid expansion plans to serve a growing county need for healthcare, according to clinic administrators.
“You can do projections and see how many retired seniors and privately-insured people there are expected to be by 2026, and it’s right around 600,000,” said Nicholas Ro, chief legal and planning officer for Kelsey-Seybold. “In any area, that makes for a strong, attractive market.”
By 2024, expansion plans call for Kelsey-Seybold to own seven locations across the southwest region of Houston, a region that encompasses most of Fort Bend County, according to Ro. The clinic currently owns two such locations, Ro said.
Company officials last week announced plans to expand the existing Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center and add a second building at that location in Sugar Land to create a new Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend Campus.
Representatives with the company declined to provide financial figures for the project.
But as part of the project, crews will construct a 135,000-square foot building next to a renovated existing building, according to a news release. The two structures will connect through an interior walkway and the 200,000 square-feet of combined space will host up to 75 providers across several specialties, according to the release.
Crews will also construct a new parking garage behind the addition, according to the release.
“Fort Bend Campus will put quality specialty care within minutes of those living and working in Fort Bend,” said Kenneth Janis, chief operating officer for the clinic. “Once complete, the new campus will provide closer access to the care and services patients living in this area need without having to drive to the medical center. We’re looking forward to seeing our Fort Bend Campus come to life, to serve this growing community with the compassionate care our team is known for providing.”
The new campus will house an ambulatory surgery center, a cancer center and more, according to the release.
Last week’s announcement is the second major project Kelsey-Seybold administrators have begun in Fort Bend County in recent years.
Crews in March broke ground on a new, 33,000-square-foot clinic in Stafford.
The clinic will open at the Grid, a 192-acre, mixed-use development built on the former Texas Instruments campus, according to the hospital. The new facility will be at 11211 Nexus Avenue, off State Highway 59, between Kirkwood Road and West Airport Drive, according to a news release.
The clinic will offer primary and specialty healthcare for adults and children, according to Kelsey-Seybold, and will have space for 15 providers with the possibility of expanding up to 27 providers in the future. Patients will have convenient access to on-site imaging, including routine X-ray, ultrasound and 3D mammography, according to the news release, in addition to services such as cardiac stress testing, echocardiography and lab services.
Construction on the Stafford clinic was set to last about nine months, with an extra month to prepare the clinic to open, Ro said at the time.
