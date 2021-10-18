In the two years since Dr. Nisha Varghese started treating those with opioid addictions for AccessHealth, the program has already grown in number, she said.
AccessHealth is a community health center with five medical clinics in Fort Bend and Waller counties, including in Richmond, Stafford and Missouri City, according to the group’s information.
“When I first started, I saw about 10 patients on medically-assisted treatment,” she said. “And that is everything from alcohol to opioids. In 2020, that had jumped to 25 to 30. And this year, it’s probably been in the range of 30 to 40 people. I’m seeing that increase.”
But the story locally is more complicated than that.
While experts like Varghese are seeing a noted increase in the number of opioid patients locally, but that data is vital, she said.
“I just know from a clinic standpoint, I’m seeing a lot of people come in with issues,” she said.
And those that do come in are often facing treatment for several substance abuse disorders, she said.
“Patients come in presenting symptoms of polyuse disorder,” she said. “Tobacco, alcohol, cannabis, heroin and you’ll see increasingly fentanyl in toxicology reports.”
Several Fort Bend County cities in recent weeks have opted into a settlement involving the state of Texas and several major producers of opioids, including Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health and McKesson, among others. As part of that settlement agreement, local cities give up the ability to sue the companies in the future, and receive a portion of money based on how many cities sign up.
Missouri City, for instance, stands to gain as much as $209,633 for opioid addiction treatment.
Local health leaders after Missouri City opted into the settlement acknowledged they didn’t have expertise in the area of opioid addiction.
“HHS does not currently have staff versed in that arena,” said Rita Obey, communications manager for Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, which typically oversees the county’s response to major health issues, such as the pandemic or other community-wide problems.
Varghese, in an interview with the Star, said she thought the Fort Bend Regional Council on Substance Abuse or local emergency rooms might have some more information about the local state of the opioid crisis. But officials with the council referred questions to AccessHealth.
Esther Schinzler, a spokesperson for Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, said doctors at their emergency room don’t keep much data on who comes in for treatment for opioids, she said.
Nationally, it’s clear that the coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the opioid crisis, Varghese said. In 2020 alone, for instance, drug overdose deaths hit a record of 93,000, far eclipsing the 72,000 deaths in 2019, according to an Associated Press article.
“Most of the opioid deaths are related to fentanyl overdoses,” Varghese said. “That’s becoming a real problem.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, which is created in a laboratory as opposed to a natural opioid.
The reason for that is a growing number of Americans have become increasingly tolerant of opioids, and require higher doses to meet the addiction, Varghese said. And more fentanyl is coming in illicitly, and cut with other dangerous substances, she said.
Additional funding for opioid treatment can only help, but it’s critical it goes to the right places, Varghese said. Making that happen takes data, she said.
“We’re screening a lot of patients who do have the disorder,” she said. “But some might not be ready. And some might not need the intense medical assistance. So, I’m not necessarily seeing all patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.