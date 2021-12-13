The new omicron variant of the coronavirus has arrived in Fort Bend County.
Fort Bend County Health and Human Services this week confirmed three people had tested positive for the variant, becoming the first known cases in the county.
While the announcement might have caused some consternation among county residents, health experts for weeks have expected the fast-growing variant would soon reach Fort Bend County, and they say they’ve been doing what they can to gather data about the latest wave of the pandemic.
“This was expected,” said Dr. Wesley Long, a doctor studying infectious diseases for Houston Methodist Hospital. “Given how this has spread in African and Europe, we expected with Houston being such an international city, it would be here this week.”
The World Health Organization in November named the omicron variant as a variant of concern, following it being identified in Botswana and South Africa earlier in the month, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since then, the variant has spread and cases have popped up in several major American cities.
But much about the specifics of the variant, such as its severity and ability to overcome vaccines, remains unknown, Long said.
“I can say that the data coming out of Africa and Europe suggests omicron is more transmissible than delta,” Long said. “But they have different vaccines than we do and different rates of vaccination. So, we’ll need to see how it behaves in the U.S. But for the most part, experts believe this will be more transmissible than delta. And delta itself was very transmissible.”
As of December, the delta variant of coronavirus was still the dominant strain of COVID-19 across the region, Long said. Case numbers in hospitals have been trending down in recent weeks, but earlier this year, the delta variant caused a surge of COVID-19 cases in southern states over the summer, with hospital admissions going above 100,000 per week in early September, according to a Washington Post article.
Because the omicron variant was identified so recently, health experts are still awaiting a bevy of data on patient mortality, hospital admission rates and vaccine tests before drawing wide conclusions about how much of a problem the latest variant might cause moving forward, Long said.
“I think most experts believe the vaccine will still be effective, and it is still the best defense against COVID-19,” Long said. “And it’s important to remember delta is still the predominant strain in the area.”
Thus far, Houston Methodist has seen about nine cases across its system that have been admitted since earlier this month, Long said. The nine cases were dispersed across the Houston metro region, and show the variant has spread in the community, he said.
All three people in Fort Bend County who tested positive were vaccinated with two doses, hadn’t received a booster shot and had mild symptoms, according to a news release. None of the positive cases had traveled in the 14 days before symptoms began.
“Get tested, if eligible, get vaccinated and make sure to get your booster shot,” County Judge KP George said. “The vaccine is our best defense against COVID.”
County health officials said they knew mutations of the virus would occur through the pandemic, according to the news release.
Experts do not yet know exactly what the full effect of the variant in the county might be, according to the news release.
