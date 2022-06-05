An administrator of a local healthcare company is a finalist for a regional entrepreneurial award.
A May news release from Ernst and Young said Next Level Urgent Care founder and CEO Juliet Breeze is one of 39 finalists for the company’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Central South Award. The release said the award is “one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.”
Next Level Urgent Care, based in Sugar Land at 16312 Southwest Freeway, has six locations in the Houston area. Breeze founded the company in 2013. Finalists were selected by a panel of independent judges based on “their demonstration of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.”
“The 2022 Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists have shown us that ambition, courage, ingenuity and empathy are key to driving change,” Central South Program co-director Travis Garm said in the release. “They have a mindset that drives them to strive for more and an unwavering commitment to their companies, customers and communities.”
The winner of the regional awards will be announced on June 23, and move to the national competition in November. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2023.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986, according to the release.
For more information on the Entrepreneur Of The Year Central South program, community members can visit ey.com/us/eoycentralsouth.
