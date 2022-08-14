The Lupus Foundation of America – Texas Gulf Coast Chapter will honor a Missouri City resident for her battle with the disease during the organization’s annual gala in September, according to a news release from the organization.
The gala will honor “all Lupus Warriors,” according to the release. Among them will be Missouri City resident Cheryl Yetz, who the organization said has suffered from the disease for nearly 20 years.
Despite her diagnosis, however, the organization said Yetz has become a fierce advocate for the Lupus Foundation. She has raised more than $100,000 for research advancements and awareness of the disease – which includes symptoms ranging from extreme fatigue and excruciating joint pain to impacts on the organs like the kidneys, heart and lungs – according to the organization.
“One thing I’ve learned is that people are quick to minimize a disease when they don’t understand it,” Yetz said. “I don’t think there is enough education and awareness around autoimmune diseases like lupus, which is why I’m so passionate about fundraising and increasing the public’s knowledge about the disease. It’s invisible to so many people.”
For more information about the gala and to learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, visit www.lupus.org/texasgulfcoast.
