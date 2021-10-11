The Memorial Hermann Health System is allowing more visitors at many of its facilities in the Houston area, including Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital at 17500 W. Grand Parkway South, as a result of a declining number of new coronavirus cases in the region and across the hospital system, according to a notice posted on the Memorial Hermann website.
Effective Oct. 5, the health system will be allowing up to two visitors (at least 12 years old) per patient per day at all acute-care hospitals – including the Fort Bend-area hospital – from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., according to its website. Pediatric patients at Children’s Memorial Hermann and all acute-care facilities can see up to two parent/guardian or sibling visitors per day, as can laboring, antepartum and postpartum patients.
In all cases, visitors ages 12-17 will need to be accompanied by an adult, while one of the two adults will be allowed to stay overnight, according to the website.
Adult patients at TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy Outpatient Rehabilitation and TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Medical Clinic won’t be allowed visitors, according to the website, while pediatric patients at those facilities will be allowed one visitor.
The hospital system said approved visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering the facility as well as wear a Memorial Hermann-provided mask at all times. Those wishing to visit loved ones can go to memorialhermann.org/screening to complete online screening prior to arrival.
To stay up to date on Memorial Hermann’s visitor policy, community members can go to memorialhermann.org/services/conditions/coronavirus/important-announcements.
