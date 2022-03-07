In response to a declining number of coronavirus cases in the Houston region, the Memorial Hermann Health System announced March 2 that it is relaxing visitor restrictions at many facilities across the system.
That includes Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital at 17500 W. Grand Parkway South, and visiting hours will be from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at all facilities for approved visitors.
At all acute care facilities and TIRR Memorial Hermann facilities, patients are now allowed to have two visitors per day who are at least 12 years old. Those from 12-17 years old must be accompanied by an adult or guardian who is at least 18, according to the hospital system, and one adult visitor can stay overnight. Day surgery patients will be allowed two visitors per day onsite until they are discharged.
Pediatric, laboring or pre/post-partum patients can have two visitors per day, according to the hospital system. Laboring and pre/post-partum patients can have one visitor stay overnight, while pediatric patients are allowed two overnight visitors. Visitors 12-17 years old for pediatric patients must be related to the patient and accompanied by an adult.
There have been more than 135,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fort Bend County, according to its COVID response dashboard, with nearly 132,000 patients having recovered.
According to data from the county, 75 percent of its residents ages 5 and up have received at least one dose. The county’s vaccination dashboard also says 94 percent of elderly residents ages 65 and up have received at least one dose, while nearly 500,000 county residents have been fully vaccinated and more than 62,000 have received an additional booster shot.
Approved visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering any facility, as well as wear a Memorial Hermann-provided mask at all times. Those wishing to visit a loved one can go online to secureaccess.memorialhermann.org/authenticated/PSForm/PSF/Welcome to complete their screening.
For more information and to see the full list of updated policies, community members can visit memorialhermann.org/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/visitor-policy-effective-march-2-2022.
