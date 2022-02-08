As the calendar flipped to February, hospitals throughout the Memorial Hermann Health System took the time to commemorate American Heart Month, including Memorial Hermann Sugar Land at 17500 W. Grand Parkway South.
Across the system, employees wore red to raise awareness of heart disease and cardiovascular health in honor of American Heart Month, which is celebrated every February. One person has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which is about 805,000 people every year.
Prevention tips
The CDC says eating foods that are high in fiber and low in saturated fats, trans fat, and cholesterol can help prevent high cholesterol – a contributing factor in heart disease – as can limiting the amount of salt and sugar intake in your diet.
Experts also suggest that at least two and a half hours of activity per week – such as brisk walking or bicycling – for adults, according to the CDC, while children and adolescents should get at least one hour per day.
Additionally, the CDC suggests that people avoid smoking if at all possible, while also drinking as little alcohol as possible, which can put someone at an increased risk for heart disease.
For more information on heart disease and how to prevent it, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/heartdisease/index.htm.
