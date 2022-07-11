A new genome-testing initiative is in the works which aims to catch potential health problems at earlier stages, and it will be available to patients throughout the Houston Metro area once it begins.
On June 28, population genome company Helix and the Memorial Hermann Health System announced that the companies have partnered to launch a population genomics program designed to utilize DNA information to look for hidden health risks.
It will not be campus specific at places such as Memorial Hermann Sugar Land (17500 W. Grand Parkway S.), according to Memorial Hermann spokesperson Drew Munhausen, but should be available to most adults throughout the Houston region including those in Fort Bend County cities.
An email seeking comment on a concrete start date for the program was not immediately returned, but Munhausen did say the system will spend the next six months designing an enrollment process.
“Unlocking the insights of DNA will allow our affiliated providers to create precise, personalized plans for our patients and protect more people from preventable disease,” Memorial Hermann president and CEO Dr. David Callender said. “Our mission is to improve the health of all those we serve. We know that population genomics is an increasingly important resource helpful for providing patients with the best possible care and ultimately improving their long-term health.”
Population genomics is the “large-scale application of genomic technologies to study populations of individuals,” according to the National Human Genome Research Institute, which says the science can be used to study human ancestry, migrations and health.
The release said participants will have firsthand access to their personal genetic data which can help providers initially determine a patient’s risk for serious health conditions such as cardiovascular disease and certain cancers.
“By identifying these risks before symptoms arise, providers and patients can make proactive decisions on care, with a potential to delay, reduce or even prevent detrimental health effects,” Memorial Hermann said.
Participation in the program will be optional, and free to anyone who participates. Munhausen said patients will enroll via a website and have them provide a DNA sample. Doctors would then sequence their DNA in order to provide them with results from their genomic data, focusing on CDC Tier 1 applications. However, he said details of enrollment are subject to change as the system is designed.
The release said the partnership also allows Helix to then run further tests without needing to without having to collect additional genetic samples beyond the initial genetic data collection submitted for the program.
Participation requirements will be subject to review for approval according to Munhausen, though he said the initial plan is to allow most adults in the Houston Metro area to participate in the study. Memorial Hermann anticipates at least 100,000 participants, according to the release.
“Our partnership with Memorial Hermann gives patients access to information that can change the course of their lives,” Helix co-founder and CEO James Lu said. “…This collaboration will also provide Memorial Hermann and its research partners with genomics data that will have lasting implications for critical health discoveries and improvements to patient care.”
Helix has partnered with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among others, on similar programs according to the release.
“By identifying risks earlier, Memorial Hermann is innovating care delivery to go beyond standard medical practice,” Callender said. “Working together with their providers, we hope to inspire patients – whether through medications, diet and exercise, behavioral changes or other medical options – to take greater control of their health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.