Memorial Hermann Health System has relaxed some of its restrictions related to COVID-19 amidst a continued decline in cases and hospitalizations across the Houston region.
Effective Monday, the visitation policy for the hospital system's inpatient facilities returned to pre-pandemic, campus-specific guidelines, and masks are now optional for visitors when in non-patient care areas. Masks continue to be required in patient care areas, the hospital system said.
Additionally, health screenings are no longer required upon entry for patients, visitors and hospital staff. Pre-procedure COVID testing will continue to be required for specific procedures, while patients with proof of up-to-date COVID vaccination and no COVID symptoms are exempt from pre-procedure testing in many cases.
The new guidelines apply to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, 17500 W. Grand Pkwy. S, along with other Memorial Hermann facilities in Fort Bend County.
Masks continue to be required at Memorial Hermann Medical Group clinics, Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center locations, Memorial Hermann Cancer Centers and the system's rehab facilities, because of high-risk patient populations, according to the hospital system.
At its clinics, Memorial Hermann is allowing two adult visitors for adult patients as well as two parent/guardian visitors for pediatric patients. At most outpatient facilities in the Memorial Hermann system, adult patients are allowed one adult visitor.
Memorial Hermann said it also is implementing a systemwide COVID-19 Risk Matrix that will determine guidelines and precautions based on two metrics - the amount of COVID-19 in the City of Houston's wastewater and the COVID-19 Community Level Tool operated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The current risk level is low, according to Memorial Hermann.
"Memorial Hermann will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Greater Houston area and take appropriate action to keep our workforce, physicians, patients, visitors and members of the community safe," the hospital system said.
For more information, visit memorialhermann.org.
