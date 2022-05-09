One of the area’s best-known medical facilities recently earned a national honor for patient care.
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land (17500 W. Grand Parkway S.) announced April 26 that the hospital earned magnet recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The award recognizes “nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care,” according to a news release from the hospital.
According to ANCC’s website, less than 7 percent of all registered hospitals earn the magnet recognition nationwide. Memorial Hermann Sugar Land is the eighth hospital in the Memorial Hermann system to earn the honor, according to the news release.
"As we celebrate this honor, it is with the acknowledgment that our nurses have demonstrated this exceptional level of care to our patients every day, including throughout an unprecedented historic and challenging time,” Memorial Hermann Sugar Land senior vice president and CEO Malisha Patel said.
The news release said hospitals that earn the recognition typically display higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information as well as lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates, higher job satisfaction among nurses, and lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.
“This honor is concrete evidence of our nurses’ commitment to always putting the patient first,” MHSL Chief Nursing Officer Seleria Fletcher said.
For more information on Memorial Hermann Sugar Land hospital, visit their website at memorialhermann.org/locations/sugar-land.
