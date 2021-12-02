A gym utilizing the training techniques of one of the most well-known boxers is making its way to Fort Bend County next year. Los Angeles-based
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness announced Nov. 23 that the gym is planning to open a facility at 22377 Bellaire Blvd. in Richmond in early 2022. A news release from the gym said Mayweather Boxing + Fitness utilizes methods developed throughout Floyd Mayweather’s 21-year boxing career.
Mayweather developed and designed the innovative fitness experience with a combination of boxing, strength and cardio conditioning intervals approachable to any fitness audience according to the release. The Richmond location will be operated by entrepreneur Lisa Welch.
“I’ve always been a firm believer in the phrase, health is wealth,” said Welch. “Opening my own Mayweather Boxing + Fitness studio not only lets me get back to a healthier version of me, but also gives me the chance to operate a business that pushes people to grow to their full potential and produce true community role models.”
Members can participate in 45- and 60-minute-long classes that use state-of-the-art smart screen technology to project Floyd’s image throughout the duration of the class, according to the release.
“We aim to build lasting connections with community members and attract new membership through the marketing of Floyd Mayweather’s one-of-akind training methods. There has never been a more exciting time to be joining the Mayweather family," Welch said.
For more information on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, community members can visit their website at mayweather. fit/franchise/.
