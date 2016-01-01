maquina de turing soma binária generic soma soma yeraltı kaynakları

Highway 6, Sienna Parkway roadwork rescheduled

The scheduled Highway 6 closure concrete deck pour initially set for Sunday, Dec. 18, has been rescheduled due to the forecasted cold temperatures and high winds.

The Highway 6 closure at the Fort Bend Parkway has been rescheduled for the following times: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, to 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

All frontage roads and the intersection for the Highway 6 Frontage Roads and Fort Bend Parkway will remain open to traffic during the upcoming construction. In addition, through Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a one-lane closure on both the north- and southbound lanes of Sienna Parkway between Raintree Drive and Watts Plantation Road for street repairs. Residents may expect traffic delays during that time.

For more information, call 281-403-8500.

