HMSL physician named to U.S. Soccer medical staff

Dr. Kyle Borque, an orthopedic surgeon for Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land, was recently named to the medical staff for the U.S. Soccer men’s Olympic team.

Borque is one of four physicians from around the country who will serve as team doctors for the team, which begins qualifying play in March.

In addition to playing soccer growing up, Borque also has specialized training to treat soccer-related injuries at the highest level. In 2018, he completed a five-month fellowship in complex knee surgery studying under Dr. Andy Williams at the Fortius Clinic at Chelsea Westminster Hospital in London. Williams, widely considered the top knee surgeon in England and the leading expert on soccer-related knee injuries, consults with 18 of the 20 teams in the Premier League, England’s top soccer league.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be selected for this opportunity,” Borque said. “It really is a dream come true for me.”