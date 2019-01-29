Honoring the Father of Texas Education January 29, 2019 by Joe Southern Leave a Comment Members of the Texas Army color guard fire a salute to Mirabeau Lamar Friday morning at his gravesite in the Morton Cemetery in Richmond. Friday was Lamar Day in honor of the second president of the Republic of Texas and the man regarded as the Father of Texas Education. During his administration the state set aside 13,000 acres in each county for the creation of public schools as well as land for the University of Texas and Texas A&M University. (Photo by Joe Southern) Friday was Lamar Day in honor of Mirabeau Lamar, the second president of the Republic of Texas and the man regarded as the Father of Texas Education. During the ceremony held at his grave site in Morton Cemetery in Richmond, members of the Fort Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas laid a wreath on Lamar’s grave. Pictured are Katie Neely, Connie Buckingham, and Mary Ann Williams. (Photo by Joe Southern) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
Leave a Reply