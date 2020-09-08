Houston Methodist Sugar Land earns national stroke care awards

Houston Methodist Sugar Land announced Sept. 3 that the hospital had received two national awards for its treatment of strokes.

The awards, both given by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, were its “Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus” award and the “Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Gold Plus Quality” award.

HMSL said it earned the awards by meeting specific quality achievement measures designed to promote recovery and reduce death and disability following a stroke in accordance with the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines” stroke initiative.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, Americans suffer a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

“We’re dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients,” Houston Methodist Sugar Land stroke department director James Ling said in a news release from the hospital. “We measure our success in the outcomes of our patients.”

Criteria for the award included judgments from national health institutions on the hospital’s response times, treatment of stroke patients and preparing patients for future care. Houston Methodist Sugar Land treats roughly 600 stroke patients annually, according to the hospital.

“We are pleased to recognize Houston Methodist Sugar Land for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through (this initiative) can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”