In-N-Out opens at The Grid

It wasn’t a sold-out concert, comedy show or movie premiere with A-list celebrities.

But to drive past one of the main intersections in Stafford on Friday, one might have thought as much.

California-based In-N-Out Burger officially opened the doors of its two newest locations – the first two in the Greater Houston region – on Friday. One is at The Grid in Stafford at 12611 S Kirkwood Rd., and the other is in Katy.

The response in Stafford was unlike anything the owners could have hoped for.

“It’s so humbling to see the customers come and visit us like they are today,” In-N-Out Assistant Vice President of Operations George Charlesworth said Friday afternoon as more customers poured in. “They’re obviously excited that we’re here, and we’re excited to be in Stafford. We’re very blessed.”

Resident reaction in the days leading up to the opening echoed that sentiment.

“I went to a high school down the street from the OG In-N-Out! Feels like coming home,” Veronica Weizenecker wrote in response to a Facebook post advertising the opening.

Added Fernanda Uribe, “We moved to Houston from California four years ago. Now there’s no way we’re moving back.”

Even though the restaurant did not officially open until 9 a.m. Friday, Charlesworth said there were people lining up outside the front doors by 4 a.m.

“They’ve been thanking us and telling us they wish we would’ve been here sooner, but they’re glad we’re here now,” he said. “We just appreciate that they’re taking time to visit us and they’re being patient with us today.”