Jetton files bills for upcoming legislative session

Texas Rep. Jacey Jetton this week announced legislation for the upcoming 88th Legislative Session, which begins January 23. According to a press release, "Jetton’s legislation focuses on empowering Texas families by keeping communities safe, ensuring all Texas children have access to a high-quality education, and cutting property taxes."
In still-unofficial results, Republican Jetton last week handily defeated Democrat Daniel Lee in the race for Texas House District 26.
“Texas families want the government to do its job and then get out of the way,” Jetton said in the press release. “Law makers should focus on legislation that empowers Texans to make the right choices for their families. As a husband, father, and small-business owner, I understand the challenges facing Texas families, and I have begun filing legislation that will support Texas families by keeping our communities safe, empowering parents in their children’s education, supporting our teachers, improving our infrastructure, and reducing property taxes.”
Jetton’s first filed bills include:
HB 279: Legislation to combat human trafficking
HB 346: Exempting teachers from paying sales tax on school supplies
HB 358: Creating a study to determine the ideal school district size for improving student outcomes
HB 597 and HB 601: Pro-consumer reforms in insurance
HB 677: Eliminating toll fees that school districts are paying for school buses
