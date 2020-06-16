Kendleton museum to observe Juneteenth

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Bend County Heritage Unlimited Museum in Kendleton will hold its annual gathering in observation of Juneteenth this Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the museum, 630 Charlie Roberts Ln.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday celebrated June 19, commemorating the date when slaves in Texas found out they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation issued in 1863. Union general Gordon Granger read the federal orders in Galveston nearly two years later on June 19, 1865.

Kendleton is a freedmen’s town founded shortly after the Civil War on the banks of the San Bernard River, according to the Texas Independence Trail website. The museum focuses on the lives of African Americans in Kendleton and surrounding areas of Fort Bend County in attempts to “unveil African American History in a gallery-style museum,” according to its website.

It also hosts activities such as quilting workshops, heritage days, local art displays and an emancipation reenactment. During the celebration Friday, the museum will have giveaways, music and food to accompany its galleries portraying African American life in Fort Bend County.

The museum will be following social distancing and personal protective equipment recommendations from the state of Texas during the event. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the contagious upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain.

There will also be masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant available at the museum the day of the event.