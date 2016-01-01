KP George announces re-election bid for FBISD

KP George has announced re-election bid for Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees, Position 5.

During George’s term, the FBISD Board of Trustees launched and/or approved a comprehensive district rezoning, a facilities master plan, and a $484 million bond program that was approved by 75 percent of the voters with no tax increase.

In addition to funding and constructing six new schools, the bond program includes funds to modernize older schools, implement a district-wide technology plan, and update the transportation department to include the purchase of new buses.

FBISD Board off Trustees approved the new Career and Technology Education (CTE) Center which will prepare students who plan to enter the workforce immediately after high school or those who will begin their careers while attending college. The new CTE center will provide training and education based on the needs of employers here in the greater Houston area.

George said, “I believe in educational excellence and we need to prepare our students, exceptionally, to compete in a global workforce. We must help every student achieve their full potential.” He fought against Fort Bend ISD administration’s decision to eliminate various Academy programs (magnet) which provide a career vision for our students long before they get to college. Trustee George bragged and beamed about how his very own children benefitted from the programs.

George and his family have resided in Fort Bend ISD for 17 years and he considers himself to be lucky to live and raise his three children in one of the most diverse school districts in the United States. He is a certified financial planner and has his own practice in the Sugar Land area. In 2015, he was selected to be a part of Leadership TASB, a prestigious, yearlong leadership program that gives the attendees an opportunity to visit and learn from some of the unique school districts across the state. After successful completion of the program, he earned the title Master Trustee.

George contends that any community is only as good as the people in it and he is committed to contributing, even more, to make Fort Bend ISD a better place for our children and generations to come.