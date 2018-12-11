LCISD dedicates Carter Elementary School

On Tuesday, Nov. 27, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District dedicated its 25th elementary school in honor of Don Carter, a longtime teacher and coach who influenced the lives of students through his humor, dynamic teaching style and commitment to student growth.

Carter Elementary is located at 8500 A Meyers Road in Richmond.

After completing school in Brazoria County, Carter served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he received the Purple Heart Award after being wounded in combat during the Vietnam War. Carter later graduated from East Texas State University and joined Lamar CISD in 1980.

During his time in Lamar CISD, Carter served as the offensive coordinator at Lamar Consolidated High School until 2002 and taught world history until his retirement in 2006.

Carter is an active member of his community, serving through his church and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Trail Ride Committee. He also regularly volunteers at Lamar CISD schools.

During the dedication ceremony, family and friends of Carter enjoyed a special musical performance from select fifth-grade students and remarks from former students Roger Adamson and Clarence McCullough.