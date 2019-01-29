LCISD taking nominations for new school names

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District is accepting nominations for the names of the district’s three new elementary schools along with the new junior high school and high school.

These schools will be built with funds approved by voters as part of the November 2017 bond. Nominations must be completed and returned to the Office of the Chief of Staff (3911 Avenue I, Rosenberg, or communications@lcisd.org) no later than Feb. 4, 2019.

For a facility named after a person, the following shall apply:

• The nominee may be deceased or living and shall have attained prominence locally or nationally, with local prominence taking precedence, in the fields of education, science, art, statesmanship, political science, or military achievement.

• The nominee may have been an early Texas pioneer or an outstanding president of the United States.

• The nominee shall have made a significant contribution to society.

• The name should lend prestige and status to an institution of learning.

• The nomination must be presented in a form that contains: Biographical/historical data; and reasons justifying the choice.

• For a facility named after a place, the nomination should include its historical relevance.

For more information and to access the nomination form, visit the Lamar CISD website.