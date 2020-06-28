Longtime Stafford mayor Scarcella dies at 79

Stafford mayor Leonard Scarcella died Sunday afternoon at age 79, according to an announcement by the City of Stafford. The cause of death was not disclosed.

A news release from the city said Scarcella died just before 3 p.m. Sunday following a brief illness. Scarcella held the title as the longest-serving mayor in the United States, having been Stafford’s leader since 1969.

He was a lifelong resident of the city, having attended middle and high school in Missouri City before attending Texas A&M and the University of Houston Law School. He practiced law for 53 years in Stafford, and was also a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City.

Under Scarcella’s leadership, Stafford abolished city property taxes in 1995 and became the only Texas city with a municipal school district.