Longtime Stafford mayor Scarcella dies at 79

Stafford mayor Leonard Scarcella died Sunday afternoon at age 79, according to an announcement by the City of Stafford. The cause of death was not disclosed.
A news release from the city said Scarcella died just before 3 p.m. Sunday following a brief illness. Scarcella held the title as the longest-serving mayor in the United States, having been Stafford’s leader since 1969.
He was a lifelong resident of the city, having attended middle and high school in Missouri City before attending Texas A&M and the University of Houston Law School. He practiced law for 53 years in Stafford, and was also a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City.
Under Scarcella’s leadership, Stafford abolished city property taxes in 1995 and became the only Texas city with a municipal school district.
Comments
Marcella Tincher says
COVID19?
Thomas Anandam says
He was a good mayor and the city of Stafford is going to miss his good deeds
Ronald R Droll says
He was a true leader. He was guided by good principles. A Democrat who was fiscally conservative which is why Stafford has been able to be a great location for business and homeowners alike. There has been a lot of pressure in recent years to abolish the hold on property taxes for homeowners and I fear without Mr. Leonard Scarcella homeowners will lose the battle he waged for so long. Thank you, Mayor for being such a great leader for so many years. Obviously the people of Stafford love you or they would not have continually re-elected you. Rest in Peace.
Stand strong City Council!!!! No Property Tax!!!!!!!!!
Yolanda morales says
Mayor Scarcella was a true leader for the city of stafford. I remember how hard he fought for our own municipal school district. Both my kids graduated from stafford high school. When you ran into him he would always acknowledge you with a hello.
I was honored to work for the city back in 1983, he was great person and boss.