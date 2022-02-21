The Ridge Point Lady Panthers’ soccer team has spent much of the last few seasons atop the regional ranking and consistently made deep forays into the UIL postseason.
But they have made it no further than the regional semifinals in the program’s 11-year history, and they’re looking to change that this season. And if their play so far is any indicator, they should be a tough playoff out once again. The Lady Panthers picked up two more wins last week on the strength of stars Zoe Main and Hannah Warnken to remain undefeated (14-0, 8-0 district).
Ridge Point beat Elkins 6-1 on Feb. 16 before shutting out Clements 4-0 on Feb. 18. Main scored two goals against Elkins, while Morgan Vinson scored twice and Warnken had a goal and three assists. Main then scored twice more against Clements to bring her team-leading total to 18 on the season, and Charlotte Richardson had a goal and an assist.
Ridge Point has not lost a district contest since 2018, having won 43 straight such matches.
Lindsey Arnold scored the lone goal for the Lady Knights (10-5, 4-4) in the loss against Ridge Point.
Solae Young, Madison McCoy, and Laila Everhart all scored for the Austin Lady Bulldogs in a 3-2 win over Clements on Feb. 16. The Lady Bulldogs then dropped a Feb. 18 match to Travis in penalty kicks, falling to 10-6 overall and 6-3 in District 20-A competition.
The Dulles Lady Vikings split two matches last week, dropping a 3-2 decision to Travis Feb. 15 before beating Bush on Feb. 18. Sam Uschold scored in both matches for the Lady Vikings (5-9-1, 2-6), including both goals against Travis, to bring her total to a team-leading 16 on the season.
On the Class 5A side, the Kempner Lady Cougars split a pair of matches last week. The Lady Cougars (11-7, 7-2) defeated Willowridge 8-1 on Feb. 15 before dropping their Feb. 18 match to Angleton in penalty kicks. Ava Baley, Dalia Ghazal, and Anna Miller all scored twice against Willowridge, while goalkeeper Madison Alexander kept a clean sheet in regulation against Angleton.
Boys
German Caro Alforja and Dillon Tremble both scored for the Austin Bulldogs in a 2-1 win over Clements on Feb. 15, while EJ Iyoriobhe and Faris Qaddoura each found the back of the net in a victory against Travis on Feb. 18. The Bulldogs (11-1-1, 6-1-1) have now won five straight matches and sit atop District 20-6A as the second leg of district play begins.
Chris McMeans scored the Rangers’ lone goal in the loss to Austin, then scored again on Feb. 18 against Ridge Point. Mohammed Rizvi also scored for the Rangers (6-6-1, 5-3) against Ridge Point, while Ryan Boothe and Maesum Brito each dished out assists.
In Class 5A action, the Hightower Hurricanes snapped a two-match losing streak with a 6-2 victory over Willowridge on Feb. 18. Jose Santiago starred in the match for the Hurricanes, (10-4-1, 6-2-1), netting a hat trick and assisting on two other goals.
The Kempner Cougars extended their winning streak to eight matches with two more decisive victories last week, beating Willowridge 5-0 on Feb. 15 and then taking down Angleton 4-1 on Feb. 18. Jason Fierro had five goals last week, netting two against Willowridge before securing a hat trick against Angleton. Four different players scored for the Cougars (11-2, 8-1) against Willowridge, while Ethan Zurita also scored against Angleton.
