Man charged with murder at Sugar Land hotel

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Sugar Land hotel over the weekend

Police arrested 44-year-old Sheldon Magee of Houston and charged him with the murder of 38-year-old Kiva Herrera, according to a news release from the Sugar Land Police Department. Magee also has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer as the result of an alleged firefight between him and responding officers.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott Houston Sugar Land/Lake Pointe at 16740 Creekbend Dr. in Sugar Land shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to SLPD, witnesses reported seeing an altercation between Magee and Herrera in the parking lot of the hotel followed by the sounds of gunshots.

When police arrived, Herrera was found with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they believe the shooting resulted from a domestic disturbance as Herrera had recently ended a relationship with Magee.

SLPD said Magee located Herrera in the parking lot, where they argued just before shots were fired. One of the first officers to arrive at the hotel located Magee near the parking lot holding a firearm, according to police, before an exchange of gunfire occurred between Magee and the responding officer. Neither man was injured.