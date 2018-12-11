Marshall football player shot, killed

Marshall High School football player Drew Conley was shot and killed Dec. 10, allegedly by his uncle following an argument at their southwest Houston home, according to police.

The shooting took place around 11:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of River Bluff in Houston. Police said the uncle, whose name was undisclosed, and Conley, a 17-year-old senior, were fighting, when the uncle picked up a rifle and shot the Conley in the upper leg. Conley was taken to a hospital where he died.

Conley wore number 3 for Marshall and played safety. Both teams honored him at Friday’s Class 5A Division I semifinal game where the Buffaloes beat Corpus Christi Calallen in San Antonio. (See Sports on page 6.)

Police said Conley lived with his aunt and uncle for about a month, and that they were in the process of making him move out. Police reported that the uncle is being questioned and is cooperating. The case has reportedly been referred to the grand jury and no charges have been filed. The uncle reportedly claimed it was self-defense.

“It was a tough week, but the team persevered,” Marshall Head Coach James Williams said. “They loved Drew. We all loved Drew. We did this for Drew. He was a great kid. I know he is up there watching. We love him. This win was for him.”

(Bill McCaughey contributed to this report.)