Marshall outlasts A&M Consolidated

The Marshall Buffalos have long been known for their offensive firepower, with backfield running mates Malik Hornsby and Devon Achane leading the charge for an offense averaging more than 50 points a game this season.

In order to advance Friday night, however, it was the Buffalo defense that needed to come up with a crucial stop as Marshall (11-1) survived with a 32-27 victory over A&M Consolidated (11-1) in a Class 5A Division II area round matchup at Cy Fair ISD’s Pridgeon Stadium.

With time winding down, A&M Consolidated quarterback Gage Pahl heaved a last-ditch pass into the end zone.

But the pass was broken up, preserving the Marshall win and sending them back to the regional round for the fifth time in seven years.

Offensively, it was the Devon Achane show once again, as the senior running back rushed for 228 yards and three more touchdowns.

In doing so, Achane reached 100 rushing touchdowns for his high school career.

Brandon Tyronn also ran for two scores on the night after not scoring a rushing touchdown all season to help the attack.

And when faced with the prospect of stymieing a Tiger offense that was prolific in its own right late in the game, the Buffalo defense held strong.

Marshall will face either Huntsville (8-3) or Crosby (6-5) in the region round. The Huntsville-Crosby game was played after press time, so go to fortbendstar.com for an updated schedule.