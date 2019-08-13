Methodist Sugar Land diabetes seminar to offer info, advice

Anyone thinking they might be at risk for diabetes can attend Houston Methodist Sugar Land’s diabetes education seminar Thursday, Oct. 10, in the hospital’s Brazos Pavilion Conference Center. Experts will shed light on topics such as identifying risks, methods of diagnosis, Type 1 versus Type 2 diabetes and managing the disease.

“With proactive lifestyle measures, regular health care and medication, you can limit complications from diabetes and live a long and healthy life,” Houston Methodist Sugar Land inpatient diabetes educator Christine Fisher said in a news release. “You’ll need to keep your blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control.”

To stay healthy, doctors suggest taking heed of the following steps:

– Follow a meal plan developed with your doctor or dietitian

– Exercise for at least 30 minutes most days

-Achieve and maintain a healthy weight

– Take medicine as prescribed

– Don’t smoke

– Visit an eye care professional yearly for a complete eye exam

– See your dentist twice a year for exams and cleanings. Brush and floss every day

– Keep feet clean and dry; check for sores, blisters or problems every day; and treat cuts immediately

For more information or to register for the event, visit events.houstonmethodist.org/diabetes-sl or call the hospital at 281-274-7500.