Missouri City holding Black History Month Celebrations

Continuing its tradition of celebrating culture and diversity in the community, Missouri City will host its Fifth Annual Black History Month Celebrations on Wednesday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 16.

The festivities will kick off on Feb. 13 with “An Evening Celebration of Art & Artists” in the premier Visitors Center, 1522 Texas Pkwy. from 6-9 p.m. Guests will enjoy the works of artists Ted Ellis, best known for his African-American themed art and styles which blend elements of folk art, naturalism and impressionism, and Amy Cassidy whose jewel toned pigments combined with a hard, glassy resin coating create a very unique painting that is like jewelry on walls. The evening will also consist of discussions with both artists, food, beverages and musical entertainment provided by regional jazz saxophonist Theresa Grayson.

Then, on Feb. 16, the city will host its traditional program in the Community Center featuring a local business showcase, a cultural tasting with Micheaux’s and The Greatest BBQ, a dance showcase with the Fort Bend Academy of Arts & Dance, a comedy showcase with acclaimed performers Ali Siddiq and Lil Darrel and the first-ever youth poetry slam with presentations from students across the region that will be judged by Pamela Plumbar-Holliman who is vice president of the board of directors for the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum and Andre “Self the Poet” Burrell, a nationally ranked poet whose style is equal parts intelligent, captivating, and profound.

“We’re proud to see our Black History Month tradition continue to recognize African-American culture and accomplishments showcasing the tremendous historical contributions of local legends, including our area youth,” said City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. “This year’s events will be top-notch and we look forward to hosting residents and stakeholders from across the region.”

Volunteer opportunities are available; those interested should contact Adrianna Nixon at adrianna.nixon@missouricitytx.gov or at 281-403-8500.

