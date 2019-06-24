Missouri City welcomes new technology center

Like much of Fort Bend County, Missouri City is experiencing growth on several fronts, from sheer population to its business footprint.

The city’s economic development took another step forward last week as a Houston technology giant expanded further into Fort Bend County.

Mayor Yolanda Ford, City Manager Anthony Snipes and council members joined the Missouri City community and Comcast officials as the company unveiled a new technology center with a special ribbon cutting at the brand new location across six acres at 551 Buffalo Lakes Blvd.

“Today is an exciting day to welcome Comcast into Missouri City, not just as a new business but as a community partner,” Ford said “This is only possible through our collaboration and commitment to Missouri City.”

Working closely with the Fort Bend Economic Development Council (EDC) was paramount in making the $16 million project happen, officials said. The Fort Bend EDC and its economic development partners advocate for public policy that encourages businesses to relocate to and expand within the county, commit capital investment, and retain and create quality jobs.

“It’s a partnership that we relish, and it’s built on building quality facilities in our community. Before this building gets done, there’s a whole host of things that needs to happen to ensure there’s quality, standards, and things that prepare our community for that development,” Fort Bend EDC Director Jeff Wiley said at the opening.

Comcast Houston operations supervisor Rick Seamon said Wednesday’s proceedings were the culmination of a dream the company has to implement the technology centers all around the Houston area. Every year for seven years, he said, they have examined the possibility of building more facilities.

The 32,000 square-foot facility that includes a 5,000 square-foot warehouse, will house 300 employees who will support customers in Missouri City and its surrounding areas.

“One of the reasons we chose Missouri City is because of the fast-paced economic growth happening there,” Comcast spokesperson Michael Bybee said. “It also brings our employees even closer to customers in Missouri City and the surrounding areas, which will result in a better experience.”

Now, that vision is here in Missouri City.

“It doesn’t get done without the hard work and the grind of [Missouri City’s] staff. It takes that partnership with a city,” Wiley said. “We’re very blessed in Fort Bend County to have a cooperative relationship between the public and private sector, and we look forward to [Comcast] being successful in our community.”