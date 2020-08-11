MLB signs four players from Skeeters’ pro league

Barely a month since beginning play, the four-team Constellation Energy League in Sugar Land has already seen multiple player contracts purchased by MLB organizations.

Most recently, the Chicago Cubs purchased the contract of left-handed pitcher Matt Dermody on Aug. 8, while Brett Eibner was signed by the Miami Marlins on Aug. 2. Pitchers Fernando Rodney and Chase De Jong are both with the Houston Astros, having had their contracts purchased Aug. 7 and July 31, respectively.

Rodney was the first player to have his contract purchased from the Constellation Energy League, according to a news release from the Sugar Land Skeeters, the independent minor league franchise that started the league. Rodney made one appearance in the league on July 26, throwing a scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout to finish out a 5-0 win for Team Skeeters. The 33-year-old hurler and three-time MLB All Star has 17 seasons of big league experience, most recently with the World Series champion Washington Nationals in 2019.

De Jong accumulated a 3.18 ERA for Team Skeeters in five starts, striking out 27 hitters in 17 innings. The 26-year-old appeared with the Seattle Mariners during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and with the Minnesota Twins in 2019, making 12 total appearances.

Eibner was a two-way player for Team Eastern Reyes del Tigre, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out eight batters over five games. He also appeared in seven games as an outfielder and designated hitter this season after pitching eight games for the Skeeters in 2019.

Dermody, meanwhile, posted a 0.79 ERA in four outings for Team Skeeters with 17 strikeouts in 11.1 innings pitched. His most recent MLB experience was with the Toronto Blue Jays, with whom he made 28 appearances during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.