Redistricting has been a constant topic in Fort Bend County in recent weeks and, sure enough, the new maps could mean many residents in Fort Bend County will need to familiarize themselves with new elected officials and voting precincts moving forward.
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature recently completed redrawing the state’s congressional districts in a special session. The new maps will have to survive several ongoing court challenges before going into effect, but will otherwise begin in 2022.
Redistricting takes place every 10 years in Texas to apportion federal and state legislative districts based on population numbers generated via the census.
The new maps, which can be viewed at dvr.capitol.texas.gov, will change the maps for Texas’ delegation in the U.S. Congress, representation in the Texas House and Senate and the State Board of Education.
By far the biggest change for Fort Bend County will be the inclusion of a third U.S. congressional district, District 7, that is occupied by U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, a Democrat. Most of the Sugar Land area will be part of District 7, which also will include sections of southwest and west Houston along with part of the Heights.
Under the previous maps, most of Fort Bend County fell into the 22nd U.S. Congressional District, occupied by U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, a Republican. Some of the northeast part of the county has been in the 9th U.S. Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Democrat.
Both districts will remain in parts of Fort Bend County, with District 9 continuing to serve the Missouri City area and District 22 stretching southwest to include Wharton and Matagorda counties.
Texas House
Fort Bend County will soon see yet another Texas House district enter its boundaries compared to the last 10 years, with a total of five districts serving residents rather than the existing four.
District 85, represented by Republican Phil Stephenson, has included much of the outlying parts of Fort Bend County to the southwest, and much of Wharton County. But under the new maps, District 85 will switch to encompass the southeastern and southwestern slivers of Fort Bend County, while taking Wharton County, along with several new counties, including Fayette, Austin, Waller and Colorado.
The trio of districts along the north and northeastern boundaries of Fort Bend County – 26, 27 and 28 – will instead become four districts, with the addition of District 76.
District 28, occupied by Rep. Gary Gates, a Republican, was significantly expanded to the south and also stretched to the east to include Sugar Land. Its new northern boundary begins just south of Interstate 10, the eastern boundary is near FM 1463 and it will go as far south as FM 1462.
House District 26, which previously included Sugar Land, will now include Richmond and part of Rosenberg. The district is represented by Jacey Jetton, a Republican.
The new maps also create a brand-new District 76 that will include most of Fort Bend County north of 90A and east of Harlem Road.
Rep. Ron Reynolds’ District 27, which includes Missouri City, will look the most similar to the existing maps.
Texas Senate
The county’s Texas Senate districts will remain the same under the new maps, though the boundaries will change somewhat.
Sen. Louis Kolkhorst, a Republican, is the incumbent for District 18, which previously included the western half of Fort Bend County. Under the new maps, the district will include a sliver of the county, including parts around Rosenberg.
State Sen. Joan Huffman’s District 17 will grow to encompass a larger area in Fort Bend County. Huffman is a Republican.
And Sen. Borris Miles will retain parts of east Fort Bend County in his new District 13.
State Board of Education
District 7 on the Texas State Board of Education will retain control of the largest swath of land in the county under the new maps, just as it does now. But rather than the remaining sliver of northeast Fort Bend County falling into District 4, as it does now, District 8 will instead move into the county to claim a pocket of residents to the west and east along FM 1464.
