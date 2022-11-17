Three George Ranch High School students are in custody and face multiple charges after making a false report that forced Lamar Consolidated Independent School District officials to put the Richmond school on lockdown and nearby schools in "secure status" on Thursday, authorities said.
In what police called a case of "swatting," the students made separate 911 calls from the school auditorium around noon, with one stating that they "need help."
Within minutes, Lamar CISD police, Fort Bend County deputies and constables and members of other agencies responded and quickly moved into the school, checking all of the doors, authorities said at a press conference Thursday evening.
They found that all of the school's doors were locked in accordance with lockdown protocol. When police reached the auditorium, they found no evidence of guns or injured students, Lamar CISD Police Lt. Daryl Segura said. The process of checking the school took about 30 minutes, he said.
Segura said after investigation, police arrested three students, who on Thursday were going before a Fort Bend magistrate. They face multiple charges, including terroristic threat and making a false report, he said.
Segura said that the investigation showed that other students were nearby when the phone calls were made and may have been involved.
Segura said that it did not appear that the false reports were connected to speculation that threats had been made that something was gong to happen at the school on Thursday, but stressed that the investigation is continuing.
Segura and George Ranch High School Principal Heather Patterson praised the staff and students for following protocol, including locking all of the school's doors.
Classes at George Ranch are continuing as normal on Friday, an early-release day before the Thanksgiving holiday, Patterson said.
Shortly after the incident, Patterson had released a letter to the community, the full text of which is available on this ABC-13 story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.