Newly reelected Missouri City Mayor Robin J. Eckatt and At-Large Position 2 Councilmember Lynn Clouser, along with first-time At-Large Position 1 Councilmember Sonya Brown-Marshall, will be sworn in during tonight's regular and special meetings on Monday.
The three won in their respective races in the November 8 municipal election.
Outgoing At-Large Position 1 Councilmember Vashaundra Edwards, whom Brown-Marshall defeated in the election, will be recognized "for her commitment and service to the City of Missouri City."
The special meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, and the regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Missouri City Community Center, 1522 Texas Parkway.
Find agendas and other information about the meetings at missouricitytx.gov.
