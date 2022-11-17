Two students are in custody after George Ranch High School in Lamar Consolidated ISD was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a potential threat being called in, ABC-13 is reporting
"In a letter to parents, school officials said that the district received information from Fort Bend authorities that they were on the way to the high school in response to the potential threat," according the report.
"As standard procedure, the campus was immediately placed on lockdown, which means that all of the outside and inside doors to campus are locked." according to the report.
"The neighboring middle and junior high school were placed in secure status, meaning that the outside doors are locked, but the campus continues to operate as normal on the inside."
"According to principal Heather Patterson, law enforcement officials on the scene determined within 30 minutes that there was no active or credible threat," according to the report.
"They also identified that the initial calls came from three students, two of who are in custody."
"As a result of the incident Thursday, the campus will have an increased police presence all day as well as members of the Counseling Response Team to support anyone who needs it," according the the report.
The full text of Patterson's letter to the community is available on the ABC-13 story.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.