City of Rosenberg

The City of Rosenberg public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine.

The conversion will begin on December 5 and continue through December 19. During this period, residents may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion. The water is safe to drink, use for cooking, bathing, and other everyday uses.

Users of home kidney dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish aquariums and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised that the methods for testing and removing free chlorine residuals differ from those used for chloramine residuals. Both types of residuals if not handled properly may affect users of kidney dialysis machines, as well as fish and other aquatic animals.

 

 

For additional questions, please contact the City’s Water Utilities Department at 832-595-3400 or visit the website.

 

