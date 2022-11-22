A Fort Bend County jury convicted Thi Nguyen of Sugar Land of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child on November 10, the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Assistant District Attorneys Charann Thompson and Alycia Curtis presented evidence that Nguyen sexually abused a teen shortly after moving to the Sugar Land area in 2018. The jury also heard testimony from another victim the defendant sexually assaulted out of state nearly two decades earlier, when she was 13 years old.
After a week of testimony, the jury found Nguyen guilty in less than 25 minutes. The jury then sentenced Nguyen to serve the maximum 20 years in prison for the sexual assault and 10 years for the indecency charge.
“The child victim in this case lost everything as a consequence of coming forward, and this verdict does not repair that,” lead prosecutor Charann Thompson said in a press release. “But it does make Mr. Nguyen bear a consequence for his choices, which I hope feels like some measure of justice to her.”
In the press release, District Attorney Brian Middleton said, “The verdict and sentence reflect the severity of the crime and the jury’s assessment of the weight of the evidence. Our office will continue to seek justice for victims of abuse and ensure that abusers are punished proportionately to the harm they create. We will speak for victims and ensure that justice is done.”
Nguyen was tried in the 400th District Court before Presiding Judge Tameika Carter.
Sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact are both second-degree felony offenses, punishable by 2–20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Nguyen will have to serve half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.
