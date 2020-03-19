Number of Fort Bend coronavirus cases climbs to 19

As testing capacity in the Houston region expands, the number of COVID-19 cases in Fort Bend County spiked Thursday.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, which on March 4 reported the Houston area’s first case of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, announced Thursday afternoon that seven more county residents have tested positive. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 19.

Among new cases are a minor child with a history of domestic travel and mild symptoms, according to a news release from the county. The county said the new cases also include two men in their 40s with histories of domestic travel and mild to moderate symptoms, a woman in her 40s with international travel history and moderate symptoms and a woman in her 50s who recently traveled to a U.S. region with widespread local disease. Additionally, a man and woman both in their 30s who have displayed moderate symptoms have been diagnosed with the virus.

The county said all seven patients are currently in isolation at home.

“Community spread is occurring throughout the Houston region. Community members need to follow the social distancing ordinances issued by local, regional, and state leaders seriously,” Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Director Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter said in a news release. “They are in place to help keep our most vulnerable residents safe and to minimize the impact on our healthcare system.”

Several other COVID-19 cases have been reported in the City of Houston and other surrounding counties. Harris County Public Health reported the county’s first coronavirus-related death on Thursday, a man between the age of 80 and 90 who lived in a nursing home in the northwest quadrant of Harris County.