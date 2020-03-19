OakBend hiring temporary on-site screeners

OakBend Medical Center in Richmond is looking for nursing students and displaced service industry employees for temporary work as medical screeners at the hospital’s two Richmond campuses at 1705 Jackson St. and 22003 Southwest Fwy.

The medical screener would test individuals arriving at the facility for potential symptoms of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. OakBend is among multiple health institutions in Fort Bend to implement modified visitor and screening policies in wake of the pandemic.

Fort Bend County officials have reported 12 COVID-19 cases in the county. Several more have been reported in the Greater Houston region as its testing capacity begins to increase.

To apply, visit oakbendmedcenter.org/career/jobdetails.php?vacancyid=2947 (Williams Way location) or oakbendmedcenter.org/career/jobdetails.php?vacancyid=2946 (Jackson Street location). For more information on OakBend Medical Center, visit oakbendmedicalcenter.org.