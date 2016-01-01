ambien alcohol lethal dose buy ambien online manfaat daun sirsak untuk ambien

Oaths of office

(Photo by Joe Southern)

(Photo by Joe Southern)

County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Chris Morales, left, administers the oath of office to his father, Vincent Morales, who was sworn in Sunday as Precinct 1 Commissioner for Fort Bend County. Seated by Vincent Morales are other elected officials who were sworn in moments early by Administrative District Judge James Shoemake. Shoemake had just been sworn in by County Judge Robert Hebert (not pictured). Among the officials sworn in at the historic courthouse in Richmond Sunday afternoon were, County Attorney Roy Cordes Jr., Tax Assessor-Collector Patsy Schultz, Sheriff Troy Nehls, Morales, 240th District Court Judge Chad Bridges, 387th District Court Judge Brenda Mullinix, 400th District Court Judge Maggie Jaramillo, 505th District Court Judge David Perwin, County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Ron Cohen, Precinct 3 County Commissioner Andy Meyers, Precinct 1, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Janssen, Precinct 1 Constable Mike Beard, Precinct 2 Constable Gary Majors, Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson and Precinct 4 Constable Trevor Nehls.

