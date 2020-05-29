‘One-stop’ COVID-19 resource center opening at Richmond Gallery Furniture

Earlier this week, Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant announced plans to open a one-stop resource center aimed at helping area residents cope with the impact of COVID-19.

The center will offer services ranging from career counseling to mental health services and food distribution as area residents deal with the pandemic. In conjunction with Jim McIngvale of Gallery Furniture, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Fort Bend County Behavioral Health and the Houston Food Bank, the center will open Tuesday, June 2 at Gallery Furniture, 7227 W. Grand Pkwy. South in Richmond.

“The need for collaboration with community members is such an important ingredient in identifying and serving the needs of our residents at this crucial time,” DeMerchant said in a news release.

Job coaching and support began Wednesday and will run by appointment Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Available services include career and interview coaching, networking assistance, resume writing, application submissions, job leads and job search strategies. To sign up, residents can visit signupgenius.com/go/9040a4aabab28aafe3-jobsearch.

The county’s behavioral services department will be available Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. beginning Monday, June 1. Residents can conduct appointments by phone, online or in person.

There also will be drive-through food distributions on-site on most Tuesdays and Fridays in June from. The distribution events, which will be held from 2-7 p.m., are scheduled for June 2, June 9, June 12, June 16, June 19 and June 23.