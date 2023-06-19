A Capital Place

LAKEWAY – The parking lot at The Store (it’s called that because it is the only store in town) is loud with the shouts of two men angry at each other. Something about they both were driving here and one wanted to go faster than the other but couldn’t pass on the winding two lane road. Big deal. The rather odd part is that these are not a couple of semi-sober late-night revelers. It’s 11 a.m. and these two combatants are gray-haired, casually well-dressed men each diving a white Lexus (one is an SUV). This is about par – the place is surrounded by golf courses -- for Lakeway, aka Varicose Valley, a once sleepy retirement community of old generals and ousted CEO’s, along with vacation homes for the big city types, in the beautiful rolling hills west of Austin.
Not anymore, for Lakeway is now just a suburb of that galloping metropolis of Austin. This place began as a worthless cedar-and-chalk-rock–covered bypass until the 1930s when a new Congressman named Lyndon Johnson fought to bring his constituents into the 19 th century, noting it was one of the last places in Texas with no electricity. The result was a series of hydroelectric dams called the Lower Colorado River Authority. One dam created Lake Travis. It took some years but eventually developers began building lake-front houses -- now worth millions. (I keep wondering if wily ol’ LBJ didn’t somehow turn a buck on the outcome.) As late as 1990, this town’s population was 4,044. Now it’s 19,333. It is still only the 160th largest city in Texas, yet it may be one of the richest. The average household income in Lakeway is $170,385 with a poverty rate of 4.18 percent.
Maybe the residents can afford the Austin-area real estate boom. This year the appraisal of these houses went up by as much as 110 percent. In one year. Taxes and insurance rates increased accordingly. One other interesting point, last season eight of the 32 starting NFL quarterbacks played their high school football in Texas. Lake Travis and its next-door neighbor West Lake have produced Drew Brees and Baker Mayfield among others.
We now turn to our problem, or at least a changing situation. For years Austin had two businesses: the state government and The University of Texas (at Austin was added later to differentiate it from many The University of Texas at (fill in the blank). “Sleepy” and “laid back” were the usual adjectives. In 1963 UT had 22,000 students. Today it has 52,384. It has its priorities: UT won national football championships in 1963, 1969 and 1970. Frank Erwin, chairman of the Board of Regents, proclaimed, “I want a school the football team can be proud of.” Then came the music: Austin City Limits and South By Southwest or SWSX as we musicologists call it, which began as a small-time operation to showcase local bands for agents. Like Austin itself, SWSX blossomed and grew. The 2023 slate included over 300 musicians. Add a film festival, tech stuff, panels on the above and speakers. You have 230,000 attendees filling up the hotels, bars and restaurants, renting houses for wild parties. There goes the neighborhood.
Barak Obama spoke at SWSX twice, just last March and in 2016 when he began his speech with: “First of all it’s just good to be back in Austin. I love Austin, Texas. I do.” One reason Obama loved returning to Austin is that it is an island of blue in a state that is overwhelmingly red. But then, the town has always been a contrarian. In February 1861 Austin and Travis County residents voted against secession 704 to 450.
Its long-time U.S. representative is Lloyd Doggett, a liberal-to-centrist Democrat. The Republican-controlled Legislature has been trying for years to gerrymander Doggett out of office. They can’t, so they have packed all of central Texas’ Democrats into his district. This gives Travis County one of the 10 most gerrymandered districts in the entire nation. It puts Travis County in five – yes, five – Congressional districts, with four Republicans, each diluting the Dems vote by nipping off part of liberal Austin and merging it into overwhelmingly GOP areas. One Congressional district goes from Travis County down I-35 to Mexico.
Texas is the only state with three cities in the top 10 in population: Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. Wait. Make that four cities. Austin, with a 2023 estimated head count of 974.447, has surpassed San Jose, Calif., to come in at Number 10. Indeed Austin is the fastest-growing major metro area in America, having expanded by a third in the past 10 years. Available jobs hire newcomers as fast as they arrive. Every day the metro area adds 355 new residents, including the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, but 238 Austinites depart, which touches on the downside of this boom. Our capital city has become more expensive. Very expensive. Note the 110 percent increase in appraisals in one year.
Old timers (before 2000) complain bitterly about the traffic, trying to park almost anywhere, getting into decent restaurants. “Keep Austin Weird” is the city’s unofficial motto, which you see on T-shirts and bumper stickers, along with “The Peoples Republic of Austin,” touching on the city’s liberal politics. Now we see “Visit Austin – But Don’t Stay.” A tenth of Texas newcomers come from California. In the past few years, in the Austin area they have brought along Tesla, Oracle, and other high-tech firms. This brings in lots of brains. In Lakeway, 23 percent of the adults have a graduate degree.
Yes, this place has changed from a sleepy college town to a vibrant metropolis, but Austin is still different to some. In the last regular session of the Texas Legislature, State Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco), filed a bill that would eliminate the City of Austin government and establish the District of Austin in its place. The bill didn’t pass. Maybe our lawmakers like Austin weird.
Ashby is austintatious at ashby2@comcast.net
