A friend's death leads to thoughts about extreme heat, climate change

On July 4, about mid-afternoon, I learned through a Facebook posting that an old friend had died. For the purposes of this column, I'll refer to him as Earl.
For a few years, Earl and I worked together at The Daily Cougar, the student-run newspaper at the University of Houston. The truth is, we had a complicated relationship. Sometimes we were friends, sometimes we were rivals. The newspaper game tends to attract people who have, let's say, healthy egos, and Earl's and mine often clashed.
After I left the paper, I lost track of Earl. But just over a decade ago, I learned through a mutual friend that he had suffered some severe, life-altering medical problems. I was both shocked and saddened by the news, and not long after, I reached out to Earl on Facebook to offer my condolences. We ultimately became friends again, in the distanced way that social media allows, since we lived in far-distant parts of Houston. After we reconnected, I saw him in person only once, at a small dinner party of former Cougar staffers thrown for him at a restaurant near his home.
You may be asking why I'm telling you this, since I don't usually get very personal in my columns here. Here's why: I think I can relate Earl's passing to something we're all experiencing right now, this maddeningly long and atrocious heat wave.
You see, Earl not only suffered from continuing health challenges, but he was also not that financially secure. He was on disability and worked sporadically as a freelance writer and editor. He lived in the small house that he'd inherited from his family, but for the past several years, he continually struggled to get by. Before I joined the Fort Bend Star, I worked part-time as the newsletter editor for a small environmental nonprofit based in Houston. When I put in my notice there, I recommended Earl to replace me. He was offered the job, and I'm glad to say it worked out well for all concerned. He was doing excellent work, making the newsletter his own.
It's not yet known what caused Earl's death. I'm told an autopsy is being done, but it's unclear whether the results may be released to his friends (he had some distant relations). But when I heard the news, I couldn't help wondering if the sweltering heat we've been experiencing didn't play a part. Between his continuing health issues and his financial circumstances, Earl easily fell within the demographic of people who are particularly susceptible to the stressors caused by extreme heat.
According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, people with chronic health conditions are more vulnerable to extreme heat because they may be less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. Also, medications they may be taking can make them more susceptible. Earl was overweight, and heavier people tend to retain more body heat, according to the CDC. (You can learn more at cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/medical.html.)
We've all been feeling the effects of this heat wave, which now stretches across the Southwest and into California. Even if we don't feel particularly susceptible to its worst effects, we all likely know people who are. It's incumbent upon all of us to check on our folks, help them get the assistance they might need.
I've been impressed with the efforts that Fort Bend County and municipal officials have made to keep residents apprised of the continuing dangers of the heat, and by opening up facilities like the county libraries as cooling areas. The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been providing near-constant updates on its social media channels like Facebook and Twitter, which I encourage you to follow. We frequently share those posts on our own Facebook and Twitter accounts.
As mentioned, I previously worked for an environmental nonprofit, and I have written often about environmental issues throughout my reporting career. I am a non-expert, of course, but I have gained a layman's understanding of the science of climate change. I've also had some interesting discussions over the years with folks who express doubts about that science.
From my point of view, this is a nonpartisan statement: climate change is real, it's happening now, and its effects are becoming increasingly impossible to ignore or deny. There's no doubt that Texas has long been a pro-business state, and Fort Bend is a pro-business county. But for far too long, the political climate in Texas has seemed to equate being pro-business with being opposed to acknowledging the facts of climate change.
As we all know (or should, anyway), Texas in addition to being one of the homes of the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, has also in recent years become a leading player in the renewable energy sector. We have ample solar and wind resources, and the state's coffers have benefitted from the revenues from businesses that exploit them. Those businesses also provide lots of well-paying jobs. If Texas is truly pro-business, one might wonder, what sense is there in not trying to do everything we can to foster this fast-growing industry, whose benefits are not only economic but may well help us deal with climate change in a meaningful way?
I'm not suggesting that climate change is directly responsible for Earl's untimely death. I may never know what the determined cause was, but it's likely many factors were involved. But for my part, Earl's passing signifies the urgent need to take particular heed to what we're currently experiencing, to think seriously about how we can make needed changes, and act to make those changes.
UPDATE: Since this column was first published online, I've learned that the autopsy results say that Earl's death was due to "natural causes," without specifics.
Fountain can be reached at KFountain@fortbendstar.com
