A minority in the majority

If you are of the Caucasian persuasion you are now a minority in Texas. The latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Hispanics have made up the largest share of the state’s population since at least July 2022. That headcount shows 40.2 percent of Texans are Hispanic, barely edging out non-Hispanic white Texans, who made up 39.8 percent. Latinos outnumber white Texans by about 129,000.
Unfortunately, according to the Texas Tribune, Hispanic Texans are more than twice as likely as white Texans to be living below the poverty level. Less than half are as likely to have graduated from college with a bachelor’s degrees or higher. Recent estimates show 95 percent of white adults in Texas have at least a high school diploma, compared with only 70 percent of Hispanic adults. Hispanics are just as far back on income: The median income in 2021 was $81,384 for a white household but just $54,857 for a Hispanic household.
Nor do Hispanics reflect Texas’ demographics in our Legislature. Again, according to the Texas Tribune, if the makeup of the Legislature in the 2023 session was in line with the state’s demographics, there would be close to an equal number of Hispanic and non-Hispanic white lawmakers. Instead, Hispanic Texans hold just 25 percent of seats in the Legislature. Among Republicans, who hold a large majority of legislative seats, the GOP members of color (that includes Hispanics) increased from five at the start of the 2021 legislative session to 11 this year.
Now, these population figures for Texas are a bit vague because countless undocumented migrants are coming to Texas from across the Rio every day. The number for fiscal year 2022 topped 2.76 million, breaking the previous annual record by more than 1 million, according to Customs and Border Protection data. Some are deported back across the border and others are sent elsewhere. Gov. Greg Abbott announced only last week that he had sent more than 23,500 migrants to sanctuary cities. Do they count? But many are staying here and one of their main targets is – one guess – Houston. Why should they be any different from migrants leaving Los Angeles and Chicago?
Houston is 24.1 white, 44.5 percent Hispanic, 22.6 percent Black, 6.8 percent Asian. Two or more races are 10.8 percent. [Editors' note: In the latest Census estimates, Fort Bend County is 29.5 percent white, 25.5 percent Hispanic, 22.1 percent Black, 22.1 percent Asian. Two or more races are 2.4 percent.] And we have 3,223 homeless people whom, I suppose, weren’t included in the count. Houston ISD students are 61.7 percent Hispanic and 10 percent white. More than one out of every four people you see around town was foreign born: 29 percent. Houston has been called America’s most diverse city and these figures prove it. Or Google Houston’s ethnic restaurants. I got as far as the top 10 Serbian cafes and gave up. (While we’re counting, almost 20 percent of Houstonians live in poverty and it takes the average Houstonian 27.5 minutes to commute each way each day.)
Several of these figures, especially from the U.S. Census Bureau, use terms like Latino or Hispanic/Latino. Having been called many names myself, I will call you by whatever title you wish. Latino or Latina is fine. So is Hispanic. For years the title Chicano was used as a slur for Mexican-Americans. I recall interviewing an elderly Hispanic gentleman who said, “When I was young, if anybody called me a Chicano I’d hit him.” Then in the 1940s and later it was taken up by young Hispanic males as a title of pride. Today I don’t hear anyone using the name Chicano at all. In news reports and such Black is now capitalized as is Hispanic, but not white. In Texas we are different – surprise! Our Hispanic Texans are often called Tejanos. There is Tejano music and Go Tejano Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (which traditionally draws the biggest crowds of the year). I like that title. It’s unique. Calling oneself a Tejano can only be used by proud Texans of Mexican heritage.
We must remember that we Anglos -- or Gringos, Round Eyes or Moverse Mia Patio! (Spanish for Get Off My Yard!) -- were the late comers. Stephen F. Austin inherited his father’s Spanish land grant in 1821 and eventually moved 300 families to what, by then, was Mexico. On April 6, 1830, Mexico passed a law banning immigration. Everyone who came afterwards was an illegal immigrant. You, of course, remember Lorenzo de Zavala, the first vice president of the Republic of Texas, José Francisco "Francis" Ruiz and his uncle, José Antonio Navarro. The last two were the only native Texans among the 59 men who signed the Texas Declaration of Independence. Juan Abamillo, Juan A. Badillo, Carlos Espalier, Gregorio Esparza, Antonio Fuentes, and Andrés Nava. They were born in Texas, they died defending the Alamo. Among the 187 men who died there were 13 native-born Texians and 11 more of Mexican descent.
At the Battle of San Jacinto, the only native Texans were 30 Hispanics from San Antonio, led by Don Erasmo Seguin, whose father was the alcalde of San Antonio. Since none of the Texian troops wore a uniform, and since most of the Tejanos didn’t speak English, Gen. Sam Houston was afraid in the fog of war they would be mistaken for Santa Anna’s troops, he (Houston, not Santa Anna) ordered them to stay back and guard the supply wagons and ambulances. Seguin replied: "We certainly did not join your army, General, to ride herd on sick folks. We men from Bexar have more grievances to settle with the Santanistas than anyone else, for we have suffered the most from them. We want to fight!" Houston replied, "Spoken like a man." They took their place in line. True story: To differentiate his troops from the enemy, Sequin had his men put a playing card in their hat bands, but he didn’t have enough to go around. I suspect Seguin told the captured Santa Anna afterwards, “Never take on anyone not playing with a full deck.”
Ashby is a minority at ashby2@comcast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.