Well, that was certainly an interesting holiday, wasn't it?
As I write this, we are just now beginning to thaw out from last weekend's arctic blast, which encompassed Christmas and the final nights of Hanukkah. In my household, we were able to get through with few ill effects other than having to hunker down during the most bitterly cold days. I hope the majority of readers made it through intact, and that those who suffered pipe damages and the like will soon have their homes in good repair.
As one local deejay said, driving around the area felt very much like the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, with scant traffic on the streets and highways. And while I have never left the work-from-home mode, this past week did have much the same feel as the early months of the pandemic.
On Monday, I made my first extended trip from home since before the freeze hit, to Sugar Land's Memorial Park to shoot some photos for a story. While I'd been to the park a couple of times before, I had never spent a lot of time there. But with a bright sun hanging in a clear blue sky, I took advantage of the very pleasant weather to take it in fully.
A lot of other people were doing the same. Families with strollers, joggers, bicyclists, and folks just out for a stroll were out and about, probably just like me enjoying their first outdoor experience in days. It was great seeing so many people having a good time. There's more cold weather in the forecast, but thankfully not as bad as we've just seen.
Now, of course, our thoughts turn to New Year's and the year ahead. And, no doubt like many of you, I'm truly looking forward to 2023 with an anticipation that seems almost nostalgic.
It's been a hard few years. It's just over three years since the coronavirus first emerged in China, and slightly less than that since it turned the entire world upside down. The costs, in monetary and other terms, seem nearly incalculable.
In my own life, I lost one friend, an early mentor in my journalism career, to COVID in 2021. His family wasn't able to hold a celebration of his life for about a year. Early this year, another dear friend, one of the first I was able to see (just once) after the shutdown, died of other causes. Another acquaintance, a young person with a great deal of promise, died by suicide, likely brought on at least in part by the isolation brought on by the pandemic.
I don't mean this to be maudlin, but to bring some perspective to how I'm looking forward to the new year.
I've actually got a lot to be thankful for. My family and I made it through the pandemic largely unscathed. And after a period of what I'll call underemployment, I am now back full-time in my chosen field, reporting and writing about a very interesting and dynamic community. The people I've interacted with have been very engaging and welcoming. After just about a month-and-a-half, I'm beginning to feel like I have something of a handle of this new role.
Very early on in the pandemic, I listened to a church sermon online in which the minister asked a rhetorical question: Who do you want to be on the other side of this? It's a question that is both simple and remarkably complex.
I've never been one for making New Year's resolutions. But as we enter 2023, i do truly hope that I will spend the coming year being the best person I can be.
As always, please send story ideas or news tips to me at KFountain@fortbendstar.com.
