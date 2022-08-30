If you’re looking for a theme on the front page of this week’s edition of the Fort Bend Star, growth might be the name of the game.
Whether it’s the growing medical presence in the planned Kelsey-Seybold Clinic campus or Lamar Consolidated ISD trying to plan for a growing student population or new developments galore – the various institutions in this region are planning for the future.
In a certain sense, growth fuels much public good. A growing city or school district, for instance, has no need to worry about what might happen if people start to leave in droves. Rather, the chief concern is how to accommodate a growing population, using money coming in to make it happen.
It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of growth, the promise of everything the future might hold.
But as we celebrate the good things headed for Fort Bend County, it’s worth reminding our readers and our elected leaders that thoughtful planning is critical even in booming times.
A few weeks ago, we spoke with city leaders in Sugar Land about the comparative difficulty of keeping a municipality cutting edge when the growth starts to wane, and the takeaway from that conversation is well worth remembering.
Fort Bend ISD leaders are doing their best to solve a budget crunch years in the making, but the current $47 million budget shortfall didn’t happen overnight.
We’ve written about this before – a rapidly-growing population kept the coffers full and left elected leaders assuming the good times would never end.
The good times might end tomorrow, or they might not end for 15 years, but the one thing we know for certain is that they will one day.
And that’s the most important thing our elected leaders need to get right as we sit and celebrate the growth all around us today.
This November, our readers and all voting residents of Fort Bend County will take an active role in deciding whether the people best equipped to make those decisions are the ones in public office.
There’s still much we don’t know about Lamar Consolidated ISD’s plans for the upcoming bond referendum. Fort Bend ISD leaders are making their case for the tax rate increase election, but more conversation is needed before election day.
More important than anything else is asking, “what’s the plan? And why?”
Elected leaders face the unenviable task of making hard decisions on a daily basis. Planning a secure future might involve any number of difficult propositions. Perhaps a tax rate increase is needed? Maybe a school district can’t spend money on every new program if it wants a secure future?
A journalist’s job is to remain objective and, in this case, it’s an easy task. We aren’t financial or growth experts. In this case, we’re more than content to sit back and ask questions.
But really, that’s each of our jobs in the weeks and months before the November election.
Ask yourselves who’s making, not the most politically-expedient decisions, but those that consider the full spectrum of what the future might offer.
