The last time we told you about the local men being held hostage in a Venezuelan prison, things did not look good.
It was December 2020, and the “Citgo 6,” as they have become known, had been dealt a devastating blow. On Thanksgiving Day of that year they were convicted by a Venezuelan judge on corruption charges and sentenced to prison terms of at least eight years apiece.
The convictions marked the bitter end of a years-long trial that Mike Pompeo, the U.S. Secretary of State at the time, referred to as a “kangaroo court.” The Citgo oil-and-gas executives and their families have maintained their innocence, describing them as political pawns of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro at a time when the South American country and its state-run oil-and-gas company PDVSA - of which CItgo is a subsidiary - have faced economic sanctions from the United States.
So when I wrote a column about the plight of the six men - four of whom have home addresses and families in Fort Bend County - it was partly out of desperation. I asked readers to share the men’s stories on social media and contact their local elected officials and demand some sort of action aimed at getting them out of prison, getting them out of Venezuela and getting them back home to the United States, where five of the men have dual citizenship and one is a permanent U.S. resident.
But did I expect that to actually happen? I’d be lying if I said I did. Maduro did not seem to be showing any signs of wanting to give the men their freedom, having snatched it from them three years earlier, and their advocates in America did not seem to be making any headway in that direction.
Then last Tuesday night - more than a year later - news began trickling out that one of the jailed Citgo executives, Katy resident Gustavo Cardenas, had been released along with another detainee, Jorge Alberto Fernandez, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Cuba.
Cardenas was back in the Houston area on Wednesday and had a long-awaited, surely emotional reunion with his family - wife Maria Elena, daughter Maria and sons Gus and Sergio. Cardenas had been jailed since November 2017, when he and the other five Citgo executives were called to a meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, and promptly arrested.
“I am very happy to be at home with my family,” Cardenas said in a statement provided to the Star. “It has been more than four years away from my loved ones. This terrible situation has caused a lot of suffering and pain, much more than I can explain with my words.”
Cardenas also referred to his imprisonment as a “nightmare,” which fortunately for his family is now over. The ordeal was especially difficult for his 21-year-old son Sergio, who has a rare genetic disorder called mucolipidosis and is confined to a wheelchair.
Now father and son can start trying to make up for lost time. So can the rest of the Cardenas family.
Being able to report about their reunion as we did on today’s front page, and the end of what was a geopolitical tragedy for their family, is an exciting moment for the Star. And Cardenas’ return home should be celebrated all across the county and beyond.
Good news can be hard to come by in the year 2022, because we’re still in a pandemic, the threat of a world war hangs over our collective heads, it’s a tough time economically and, here at home, we seem to be more polarized than ever from a political standpoint. So a pick-me-up was sorely needed.
It is unclear exactly why Maduro and the Venezuelan government agreed to let Cardenas and the other man go, but skyrocketing gas prices amidst the war between Russia and Ukraine might be a factor. So might a desire to improve relations with the U.S.
There was a recent visit to Venezuela by U.S. government officials, including Roger Carstens, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs. Cardenas thanked Carstens, President Joe Biden and former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, a diplomat who had previously engaged Maduro on behalf of the “Citgo 6,” for helping with his release.
Former U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, who represented some of the men and their families while serving in Washington, also advocated for their release by making daily reminders on social media to let his followers and constituents know long they had been in jail.
The five other Citgo executives - Sugar Land resident Jorge Toledo, Katy residents Jose Pereira and Jose Luis Zambrano, and Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Zambrano - remain in prison in Venezuela. So the nightmare continues for them and their families.
Cardenas asked for his colleagues’ “prompt release” in the statement he put out. I am, too, and just like I did in December 2020, I’m asking you to help keep the issue at the forefront.
Tell your senators and congressional representatives that you want to see all six men back home with their families. Tell your president and his state department. Tell all your friends and relatives on social media.
Like Olson said after Cardenas was released, the task is not complete until all of them are. But Cardenas’ case gives us hope that that could happen and perhaps relatively soon.
When that day comes, we’ll have even better news to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.