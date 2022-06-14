David Milch, the famed creator of the television show “Deadwood,” uses this fascinating technique in the show where two characters will be in conversation with each other. Except they’re not, really.
Rather, each character is busy having a conversation with themselves, about whatever is bothering them. On surface level, the characters are exchanging words, but they’re really talking right past one another.
The reason this concept has so stuck with me is because it’s amazing how true to life it is.
People have a bad habit of conversing with one another, without ever really taking the time to understand what the other person is saying.
For months now, we’ve heard again and again that teachers are leaving the profession and that if something doesn’t change soon, the education industry as a whole faces an existential crisis.
During our reporting on all sorts of education issues, we’ve listened to a lot of theorizing from elected leaders and even education experts about what might be causing the exodus. Perhaps it’s low salaries, some guessed. Or maybe teachers are tired of the classroom being turned into a lightning rod for political controversy, others guessed.
Noticeably absent from conversation, at least until now, was the teachers who’d been leaving the profession themselves.
While we here at the Fort Bend Star imagine it’s not fun to become the subject of protests, we hope last week’s demonstration at Fort Bend ISD’s administration building can be the start of a much-needed conversation.
Based on last week’s protest, it appears the answer is that no single issue is turning teachers away from the profession. Rather, it’s a combination of factors that have added up to discourage even some of the most dedicated teachers out there.
Even before the protest, FBISD faced myriad issues moving into the next school year, from how to overcome pandemic-related learning gaps to how to steer the district’s finances back into the black following news that it was facing a $47 million budget deficit.
Rather than use those reasons as an excuse not to address the latest crisis, it’s important that district administrators reach out to teachers and work through solutions together. Teachers might be more willing to listen and stay if they’re granted an opportunity to participate in discussions about what programs should be cut to save money.
Beyond a quick fix, districts across the county should use this as an opportunity to realize something important – having good data, even when that data doesn’t make you look good, is critical to building the best future for all involved.
Is anyone with FBISD having conversations with teachers that choose retirement and leaving the profession over returning for another school year? What does data from those exit interviews show about the job generally and the work that FBISD specifically is doing to retain talent?
We’ve all heard the old adage that teachers don’t get into the business to get rich. But they’re speaking louder than they ever have before that something isn’t working with their industry-wide trend to leave the career that many of them have come to love.
And without some serious soul-searching by everyone involved, it’s an issue that isn’t likely to go away soon.
