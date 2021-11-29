Reading through the pages of this edition of the Fort Bend Star, it’s easy to come away with a feeling for the size, scope and ambition of Fort Bend County these days.
Work is progressing in Stafford on a $19 million industrial project. Out in Richmond, a brand new 850,000-square foot Amazon fulfillment facility just opened that will employ more than 1,000 people.
Business is booming in Fort Bend County, and the good news isn’t contained to just one edition of the newspaper, either.
In recent weeks, we’ve written about a local small business that won big on television’s "Shark Tank," and work beginning on the massive $120 million EpiCenter special events venue and solar projects galore, just to name a few of the headlines.
All of these endeavors are well worth celebrating. Fort Bend County is on the cutting edge of places anywhere in this country, and we need the jobs and business to help keep it that way for years to come.
One need only look at the sections of our paper online – community, culture, education and business and real estate, among others – to recognize the importance we place on business across the county.
But to borrow the theme from another story on our front page this week, I would ask readers to not forget the importance of diversity in Fort Bend County, in every sense of the word.
Earlier this year, we wrote an in-depth story about the state of Stafford’s finances. Long heralded by elected leaders, included late Mayor Leonard Scarcella, as an unprecedented American success story, a growing number of people have begun calling for a serious review of the city’s no property tax policy, citing a troubled economic forecast.
I’ve covered cities of many different sizes and shapes during my time as a journalist and gotten to interview city planners as a result. The almost-constant refrain I’ve heard during that time is that variety is the spice of life, and a successful city.
This isn’t a criticism unique to just one municipality, either. Many cities across the country struggle to diversify their tax base, to both extremes of the spectrum. Some municipalities get stuck as bedroom communities, and force a bigger and bigger tax burden on the residents themselves.
And zero property taxes might make for a shiny tagline, and a legitimate draw for tax-weary prospective residents, but the concept only works when business is good. As the pandemic and its associated business closures across the country laid bare, it’s hard to balance a budget when you are wholly dependent on sales tax revenues from nonexistent sales.
Other Texas cities without a property tax haven’t fared so well in recent months. Kemah, a tourist destination nestled on the western side of the Bay of Galveston, is largely dependent on sales and beverage taxes to fund its operations, with more than 85 percent of its annual revenues coming through those funds, according to a Galveston County Daily News article.
In response to dire projections early in the pandemic after bars, shops and other businesses closed shop, the Kemah city council made significant cuts to their budget, furloughing several employees and leaving other staff positions vacant, according to the article.
In conversations with elected officials across Fort Bend County in recent weeks, I’ve heard from several people now that the region suffers from a lack of housing. It’s hardly a problem unique to this county, or even the region, but it’s an issue well worth focusing on.
The website realtor.com recently released a report that found, based on the number of U.S. citizens seeking a home, the country would need an additional 5.2 million more homes to fully meet demand, according to a USA Today article from September.
Fort Bend County has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years and emerged to become one of the flagpoles of what America might one day look like – a melting pot of cultures and ideas. That diversity is our greatest asset, and it’s something we should keep in mind as we move forward into 2022 and beyond.
By all means, celebrate the business success that’s happened across Fort Bend County in recent weeks. But then ask yourselves, “What comes next?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.