I think we should all take a moment this week to appreciate just how much Fort Bend County’s Alyssa Ferguson was able to achieve in 15 short years.
Fort Bend County is replete with examples of residents who’ve lived impressive lives. Some of them we’ve even written about in the pages of the Fort Bend Star. Take Benjamin Franklin Williams and Larry Callies as just a few recent examples.
What separates Alyssa Ferguson from all those other figures, however, is that old quote from Mother Teresa, “We can do no great things, only small things with great love.”
Ferguson, a Missouri City resident who died from brain cancer in 2018, didn’t have a chance to live long enough to acquire long lists of titles and awards. Rather, she took the time she had to always think of others, and to use the power she had to benefit as many as she could.
And that is quite frankly remarkable, especially from someone so young.
Alyssa’s father, Scott Ferguson, told the Fort Bend Star last week that his daughter dreamed of one day becoming a third-grade teacher. While she never got that chance, now generations of students will have the chance to learn from her example when they walk through the doors of Alyssa Ferguson Elementary, which will open its doors in the fall of 2023.
And the lessons that Alyssa Ferguson had to offer are lessons from which all of us could learn.
I wish I had had a chance to meet Alyssa Ferguson. While I only got to know her by way of those who loved her, I suspect her passion for life and caring for others would have been infectious.
In today’s world, it’s easy to be gripped by a sort of existential angst, a feeling that with all the woes and struggles of 2022, the biggest issues are somehow beyond our control.
But as Alyssa made so clear with her life, it’s not incumbent on us to solve all of life’s ills.
Maybe it’s making friends with someone in unfamiliar territory, or perhaps it’s sharing resources with those less fortunate.
The particulars of how we might help those around us will differ from person to person and perspective to perspective.
The important thing is that we each do our part to make our small corners of the world a better place.
Not all of us might go as far as Alyssa, who used her only Make-A-Wish to help build a well in Zimbabwe. But if we can even emulate that brave 15-year-old a little bit, the world will be a much better place.
If you aren’t sure where to start, maybe try giving some money to the organization building wells in Alyssa Ferguson’s honor. From there, maybe make a point to brighten someone else’s day.
The options are nearly limitless. But it is through simple acts of kindness and care that we can best honor Alyssa Ferguson’s contributions in Fort Bend County. While Ferguson might have made the biggest impression in Fort Bend ISD, her passion for improving lives is too important not to remember across the county.
